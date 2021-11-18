Delays are expected this morning on the M1 and the A38.

National Highways reported at around 10.15am that two lanes of the J28 roundabout onto the M1 have been closed due to a broken down vehicle, partially blocking traffic on the A28.

Traffic officers are currently at the scene, and a recovery team is on the way to the area to assist.