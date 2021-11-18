Major Derbyshire road blocked due to broken down vehicle
Drivers on a major route between Alfreton and Mansfield are facing delays due to a broken down vehicle.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:01 am
National Highways reported at around 10.15am that two lanes of the J28 roundabout onto the M1 have been closed due to a broken down vehicle, partially blocking traffic on the A28.
Traffic officers are currently at the scene, and a recovery team is on the way to the area to assist.
It is currently unclear how long the lanes will remain closed, but delays are expected in the area.