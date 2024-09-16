Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire drivers were warned of disruption this week amid the closure of a busy A-road – while a nearby Peak District attraction has confirmed that visitors can still access their facilities.

The A57 Snake Pass is closed this week (between Monday, September 16 and Friday, September 20) between Glossop and Ladybower Reservoir.

Severn Trent is installing equipment on the River Ashop to monitor and control flows into Ladybower Reservoir. It has hired Northern Powergrid to lay a new electrical connection on the A57 Snake Road between Heyridge Farm and Gillott Hey.

Jon Edgell, project manager at Severn Trent, apologised. He said: “We are installing new equipment at River Ashop to better monitor and control flows between the river and supply into our reservoirs.

The A57 Snake Pass is closed this week.

“This work requires a new power supply which is being provided by Northern Powergrid and to install it safely this will need a brief road closure of the Snake Pass. We understand that roadworks can be disruptive and would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience while this work is completed.”

A spokesperson for the Peak District National Park added: “Our visitor and bike hire facilities at Fairholmes remain open and can still be accessed via the Sheffield side of the A57.

The Snake Pass currently has three sets of traffic lights, a 20mph speed limit and a 7.5 tonne weight limit due to landslips.