Major Chesterfield road closed after collision between ambulance and caravan

Pictures taken by a witness show the collision between an ambulance and a caravan on Chatsworth Road this afternoon (July 11)

Reports suggest the accident occurred on Chatsworth Road, close to the junction with Heaton Street, shortly before 1.30pm today (Monday, July 11).

Witnesses claim the ambulance ran into the caravan which was being towed by a Volvo at the time of the collision.

They describe the caravan as having ‘just about disintegrated’.

Witnesses say the caravan has 'just about disintegrated' following the collision this afternoon

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

Emergency services are at the scene and road has been partially closed.

Another witness told how the police believe the gas cannisters within the caravan are a risk.

Derbyshire Constabulary have been contacted for comment.

Emergency services are at the scene on Chatsworth road following the collision between an ambulance and a caravan (photo: Jamie Cheez)