M1 reopens in Derbyshire after traffic stopped ‘due to incident’

Traffic on part of the M1 in Derbyshire was stopped earlier ‘due to an incident’.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 2:04 pm
Traffic travelling in both directions on the M1 near Tibshelf Services has been released following an earlier incident

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were called to the scene on the motorway near to Tibshelf Services just before 1pm today (June 8).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Highways England say traffic officers also attended the incident between junction 28, for Alfreton, and the service stop.

Traffic was held in both directions initially, with the northbound carriageway being released shortly afterwards.

Both carriageways have now been released as of 1.24pm, Highways England said.