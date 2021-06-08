M1 reopens in Derbyshire after traffic stopped ‘due to incident’

Traffic travelling in both directions on the M1 near Tibshelf Services has been released following an earlier incident

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were called to the scene on the motorway near to Tibshelf Services just before 1pm today (June 8).

Highways England say traffic officers also attended the incident between junction 28, for Alfreton, and the service stop.

Traffic was held in both directions initially, with the northbound carriageway being released shortly afterwards.