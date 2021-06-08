M1 reopens in Derbyshire after traffic stopped ‘due to incident’
Traffic on part of the M1 in Derbyshire was stopped earlier ‘due to an incident’.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 2:04 pm
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were called to the scene on the motorway near to Tibshelf Services just before 1pm today (June 8).
Highways England say traffic officers also attended the incident between junction 28, for Alfreton, and the service stop.
Traffic was held in both directions initially, with the northbound carriageway being released shortly afterwards.
Both carriageways have now been released as of 1.24pm, Highways England said.