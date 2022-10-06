M1 reopens but drivers still face delays following a serious crash near Chesterfield
All lanes have been now reopened on the M1 as drivers have delays following a serious crash near Chesterfield
Three lanes were initially closed on the M1 southbound between junctions 29 and 28 following a road traffic collision reported to shortly after 7am and the road.
There were delays on the southbound carriageway of up to an hour and congestion over some 10 miles during the incident.
Initially Highways England said the incident is not expected to clear until 11.30am this morning.
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in October - Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Derby and High Peak
-
2
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Ilkeston and Matlock - in court
-
3
Councillor appeals for Chesterfield Royal Hospital to suspend controversial new parking charges
Now the carriageway has been cleared and fully opened, but drivers are still facing delays.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that no serious injuries have been reported.