M1 reopens but drivers still face delays following a serious crash near Chesterfield

Three lanes were initially closed on the M1 southbound between junctions 29 and 28 following a road traffic collision reported to shortly after 7am and the road.

There were delays on the southbound carriageway of up to an hour and congestion over some 10 miles during the incident.

Initially Highways England said the incident is not expected to clear until 11.30am this morning.

The collision on M1 have led to significant delays and the queues are not expected to be cleared by 11.30 this morning. (Image: Traffic England)

Now the carriageway has been cleared and fully opened, but drivers are still facing delays.