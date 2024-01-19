M1 Meadowhall: Severe delays and police on scene after crash reported on M1 motorway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Highways bosses are of warning traffic chaos on the motorway near Sheffield this morning after a crash near Meadowhall.
National Highway says there is 'severe' congestion, after what has been described as a collision this morning. They said South Yorkshire Police were on the scene.
Two lanes have been closed as a result of the incident, they have stated.
The incident has happened on the M1 southbound between junctions 34 and 33. National Highways said in a statement: "There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic."
They added: "Police are on scene. "There are currently delays of 30 minutes and approximately two miles of congestion."
UPDATE:
National Highways have now issued the following update: All lanes are now OPEN on the #M1 southbound between J34 near #Sheffield and J33 #Rotherham following a collision.
"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 30 mins and approx. 2 miles of congestion."