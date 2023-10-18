News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

M1 junction slip road in Derbyshire, closed for six hours after lorry incident, reopens

Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays on M1 Southbound after a junction slip road was closed for six hours.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
This was due to an earlier incident involving an overturned lorry.This was due to an earlier incident involving an overturned lorry.
This was due to an earlier incident involving an overturned lorry.

Police officers were contacted just after 10.30am on Wednesday, October 18, to a report of soil on the entry slip road of the M1 at Junction 29A. This was due to an earlier incident involving an overturned lorry.

The road remained closed for about six hours, until after 4pm as the soil was being cleared from the motorway.

Traffic Monitoring website Inrix has now confirmed that the soil has been cleared and the road is fully reopened.

Related topics:Derbyshire