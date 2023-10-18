M1 junction slip road in Derbyshire, closed for six hours after lorry incident, reopens

Derbyshire drivers have been warned of delays on M1 Southbound after a junction slip road was closed for six hours.

Police officers were contacted just after 10.30am on Wednesday, October 18, to a report of soil on the entry slip road of the M1 at Junction 29A. This was due to an earlier incident involving an overturned lorry.

The road remained closed for about six hours, until after 4pm as the soil was being cleared from the motorway.