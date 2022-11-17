M1 junction 34: Traffic chaos as police incident closes northbound motorway near Meadowhall
A section of the M1 near Meadowhall is closed this afternoon after a crash, causing ‘severe’ traffic chaos.
All three lanes of the northbound carriageway at junction 34, between Sheffield and Rotherham, have been closed while emergency services deal with the police incident this afternoon. PIctures show traffic tailing back under Tinsley viaduct.
National Highways said in a statement about the M1 northbound at junction 34: “All lanes are closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 15:15 and 15:30 on 17 November 2022.”