M1 junction 34: Traffic chaos as police incident closes northbound motorway near Meadowhall

And more disruption on the same motorway is reported due to flooding near Barnsley.

All three lanes of the northbound carriageway at junction 34, between Sheffield and Rotherham, have been closed while emergency services deal with the police incident this afternoon. PIctures show traffic tailing back under Tinsley viaduct.

National Highways said in a statement about the M1 northbound at junction 34: “All lanes are closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 15:15 and 15:30 on 17 November 2022.”

Picture shows the M1 closed near Meadowhall this afternoon. Police are on the scene

Flooding causes ‘severe’ delays on M1 Barnsley near j37 and 38

They also decribed the situation between juncions 37 and 38 as ‘severe’, saying one lane was closed due to flooding.