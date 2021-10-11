M1 exit slip road near Chesterfield reopens after 'medical emergency'

The exit slip road of the M1 southbound was closed at Junction 31 this morning due to a medical emergency

The M1 southbound exit slip road was shut at Junction 31 for Aston this morning (October 11) to allow for ambulance crews to ‘work at an incident’.

Posting on Twitter, Highways England said traffic was being diverted as it urged motorists to use Junction 30 and return north.

There was congestion and queueing traffic around the Junction 32 southbound entry slip road as a result.