M1 exit slip road near Chesterfield reopens after 'medical emergency'
An exit slip road on the M1 near Chesterfield has reopend following a ‘medical emergency’.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:50 am
Updated
Monday, 11th October 2021, 11:39 am
The M1 southbound exit slip road was shut at Junction 31 for Aston this morning (October 11) to allow for ambulance crews to ‘work at an incident’.
Posting on Twitter, Highways England said traffic was being diverted as it urged motorists to use Junction 30 and return north.
There was congestion and queueing traffic around the Junction 32 southbound entry slip road as a result.
But in an update shortly after 11am, Highways England revealed the exit slip road has now been reopened.