M1 Derbyshire: Drivers warned of delays – as congestion builds up to airport after accident
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as one lane remains closed on M1 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on M1 Northbound at J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).
Drivers are warned of delays as congestion has built up to J24 (Nottingham South / East Midlands Airport).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.