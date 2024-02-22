Lorry driver in hospital after accident near roundabout closes busy Chesterfield road
A lorry driver has been taken to the hospital after an accident near Horns Bridge roundabout.
Officers received reports of a collision on the A61 junction with the A617 near to the roundabout in Chesterfield at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 21. The incident involved a lorry which was on its side.
Two fire and rescue engines, ambulances and police cars went to the scene.
Traffic built up causing delays across the town, as the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.
Police confirmed that the driver of the lorry was taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.