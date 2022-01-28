Lorry crashes into car in Derbyshire after driver ‘misjudged give way’

A HGV collided with a car in Derbyshire earlier this week after the driver failed to properly judge a give way on the road.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:16 pm

On Tuesday, January 25, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit attended an incident at Alport, near Bakewell.

When they arrived, they found that a HGV driver had misjudged the give way and collided into the side of a Volkswagen Golf, causing some substantial damage to the vehicle.

Both the car and lorry were recovered, and investigations into the incident are continuing.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported after the collision.
