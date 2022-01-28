Lorry crashes into car in Derbyshire after driver ‘misjudged give way’
A HGV collided with a car in Derbyshire earlier this week after the driver failed to properly judge a give way on the road.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:16 pm
On Tuesday, January 25, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit attended an incident at Alport, near Bakewell.
When they arrived, they found that a HGV driver had misjudged the give way and collided into the side of a Volkswagen Golf, causing some substantial damage to the vehicle.
Both the car and lorry were recovered, and investigations into the incident are continuing.