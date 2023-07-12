Lively debate in Bakewell over plans for reinstatement of the Peaks and Dales Line

This mainline route connected settlements along Derbyshire’s A6 corridor, between Derby and Manchester, for more than a century until closure in the late 1960s.

The event was organised by MEMRAP (Manchester and East Midlands Rail Action Partnership) and CEO Stephen Chaytow outlined the case in a slideshow. His presentation, in favour of rail’s return, opened the way to a lively and engaged debate. In a show of hands at the end of the meeting, attendees voted by an encouraging majority in favour of the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public information meetings have been held over the past year by MEMRAP in Matlock, Darley Dale, Chapel-en-le-Frith and, most recently, Bakewell. Some 400 residents have now viewed the four presentations and asked questions, with an average of 70% of attendees indicating support for the railway’s return. Integral to these proposals is the provision of a new, high specification Monsal Trail, away from the old trackbed.

Over 100 people attending the public meeting in Bakewell Town Hall. Image courtesy of Simon Turton, Opera PR and Communications

MEMRAP plans to hold further events, aiming to increase support from the public. The campaigns believes that the benefits of reinstatement for the local area, local residents, and millions of visitors alike would be enormous.