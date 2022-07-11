Live updates as private ambulance and caravan involved in collision on Chesterfield's Chatsworth Road

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a private ambulance, a caravan being towed by a 4x4 and another parked car, at 1.20pm today (Monday, July 11).
The road remains closed this afternoon to allow for recovery of the vehicles.
Last updated: Monday, 11 July, 2022, 16:10
Mangled front of private ambulance involved in collision
Traffic builds as we near rush hour
The AA Roadwatch reads: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A619 Chatsworth Road both ways between Heaton Street and A632 Walton Road.”
Caravan described as ‘disintegrated'
The collision took place on Chatsworth Close, near to the junction with Heaton Street, at 1.20pm today.
Witnesses describe the caravan as having ‘just about disintegrated’, with pictures showing items from inside the vehicle strewn across the road surface.
Video shows aftermath of crash
More pictures from the scene
Picture courtesy of Jamie Green, who told the Derbyshire Times that police have said the gas canisters within the caravan are at risk
Derbyshire Constabulary reveals road will remain closed for recovery of vehicles
The incident occurred at 1.20pm today (11 July) and involved a Mercedes van (the private ambulance), a Volvo XC60 that was towing a caravan and a parked Mitsubishi.
The road is closed as the ambulance, Volvo and caravan are recovered.