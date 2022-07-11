Live updates as private ambulance and caravan involved in collision on Chesterfield's Chatsworth Road

Police have closed Chatsworth Road this afternoon following a collision between a private ambulance and a caravan.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 11th July 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 3:23 pm
Chatsworth Road is closed this afternoon following a collision between an ambulance and a caravan near to the junction with Heaton Street
Chatsworth Road is closed this afternoon following a collision between an ambulance and a caravan near to the junction with Heaton Street

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a private ambulance, a caravan being towed by a 4x4 and another parked car, at 1.20pm today (Monday, July 11).

The road remains closed this afternoon to allow for recovery of the vehicles.

We’ll be bringing you the latest updates on the incident in our live blog below.

Live updates as ambulance and caravan involved in collision on Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road

Last updated: Monday, 11 July, 2022, 16:10

  • Private ambulance, a caravan being towed by a 4x4 and another parked car involved in crash
  • Chatsworth Road remains shut by police
  • Incident occurred near junction with Heaton Street
Monday, 11 July, 2022, 16:10

Mangled front of private ambulance involved in collision

Monday, 11 July, 2022, 16:04

Traffic builds as we near rush hour

The AA Roadwatch reads: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A619 Chatsworth Road both ways between Heaton Street and A632 Walton Road.”

Monday, 11 July, 2022, 15:34

Caravan described as ‘disintegrated'

The collision took place on Chatsworth Close, near to the junction with Heaton Street, at 1.20pm today.

Witnesses describe the caravan as having ‘just about disintegrated’, with pictures showing items from inside the vehicle strewn across the road surface.

Monday, 11 July, 2022, 15:31

Video shows aftermath of crash

Monday, 11 July, 2022, 15:26

More pictures from the scene

Picture courtesy of Jamie Green, who told the Derbyshire Times that police have said the gas canisters within the caravan are at risk

Monday, 11 July, 2022, 15:17

Derbyshire Constabulary reveals road will remain closed for recovery of vehicles

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a private ambulance, a caravan being towed by a 4x4 and another parked car.

The incident occurred at 1.20pm today (11 July) and involved a Mercedes van (the private ambulance), a Volvo XC60 that was towing a caravan and a parked Mitsubishi.

The road is closed as the ambulance, Volvo and caravan are recovered.

Monday, 11 July, 2022, 15:15

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre sends pictures from the scene

