LIVE: Power cuts, roads closed and events cancelled after overnight snow in Derbyshire

Traffic monitoring site Inrix reports that both the A57 Snake Pass and the A628 Woodhead Pass through the Peak District are now closed due to snow. Woodhead Pass is closed between Tintwistle and the Flouch Roundabout.

Snake Pass is closed between Ladybower Reservoir and the Royal Oak Inn on Hurst Road.

One lane of the M1 is blocked due to snow on M1 Southbound from J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) to J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South). Tra

Near Buxton, the A54 is both ways closed due to snow from A537 Cat and Fiddle Road to the A54 (Rose And Crown) Rose And Crown.

An Amber Weather alert for snow and ice remains in place in Derbyshire unti midnight tonight

The Met Office is warning that

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

Some delays and cancellations to bus, rail and air travel are likely

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Some road closures and longer journey times possible

Untreated pavements and cycle paths likely to be impassable

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

At midnight, a yellow alert for snow and ice will the come into force until noon on Monday, with forecasters saying snow will become more sporadic, but may still cause traffic and travel issues on Monday morning.