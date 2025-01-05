LIVE: Power cuts, roads closed and events cancelled after overnight snow in Derbyshire
Traffic monitoring site Inrix reports that both the A57 Snake Pass and the A628 Woodhead Pass through the Peak District are now closed due to snow. Woodhead Pass is closed between Tintwistle and the Flouch Roundabout.
Snow has caused problems overnight, with a number of roads closed and Chesterfield FC’s game against Gillingham called off.
Latest on the roads
Snake Pass is closed between Ladybower Reservoir and the Royal Oak Inn on Hurst Road.
One lane of the M1 is blocked due to snow on M1 Southbound from J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) to J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South). Tra
Near Buxton, the A54 is both ways closed due to snow from A537 Cat and Fiddle Road to the A54 (Rose And Crown) Rose And Crown.
An Amber Weather alert for snow and ice remains in place in Derbyshire unti midnight tonight
The Met Office is warning that
- Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Some delays and cancellations to bus, rail and air travel are likely
- There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- Some road closures and longer journey times possible
- Untreated pavements and cycle paths likely to be impassable
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
At midnight, a yellow alert for snow and ice will the come into force until noon on Monday, with forecasters saying snow will become more sporadic, but may still cause traffic and travel issues on Monday morning.
Ice may be a particular hazard for drivers and those on foot.
Waste centres closed
Derbyshire Countyy Council has closed the following household waste recycling centres due to the snow
• Waterswallows, Buxton
• Northwood, Darley Dale
The council said|: “The sites at Buttermill Lane in Bolsover, Melandra Road in Glossop will be opening one hour later than usual at 10.30am. Access to the household waste recycling centre in Chesterfield is difficult at the moment. Our gritting crews are checking the route again but please take care.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
“Weather warnings remain in place across Derbyshire today so please take care and if you have to make a journey, be prepared and drive to the road conditions.”
Scores of homes without power
National Grid is reporting that scores of homes are without power in South Normanton.
177 properties are impacted and National Grid says engineeers are working to restore power.
Homes without power include those in the following postcode areas
DE55 2EN, DE55 2EP, DE55 2HG, DE55 2HN, DE55 2HP, DE55 2HQ, DE55 2HR, DE55 2HT, DE55 2JA, DE55 2JN
Monday's Bakewell stall market cancelled
Continuing poor weather forecast into tomorrow has prompted Derbyshire Dales District Council to cancel the scheduled Monday Bakewell stall Market.
In a tweet they said: “Conditions in Granby Road & Market Place are predicted to be challenging and our key concern is the safety of set-up crews, traders and customers.”
