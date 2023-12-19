List of Hulleys of Baslow bus services cancelled in Chesterfield and Peak District today
A number of Hulleys of Baslow services are cancelled today, on December 19, due to bus shortages.
Hulleys of Balsow has announced that due to bus shortages several of their services will not be running today, on Tuesday, December 19.
The bus provider has apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience.
The following services are not running today:
- 170 07:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Rail Station
- 170 08:45 Chesterfield Rail Station to Baslow Netherend
- 80 07:20 Bakewell to Crystal Peaks
- 80 09:15 Crystal Peaks to Holymoorside
- 272 10:36 Sheffield to Castleton
- 272 11:48 Castleton to Sheffield
- 272 13:36 Sheffield to Castleton
- 272 14:48 Castleton to Sheffield
- 173 07:15 Tideswell to Bakewell