List of Hulleys of Baslow bus services cancelled in Chesterfield and Peak District today

A number of Hulleys of Baslow services are cancelled today, on December 18, due to a broken down bus and bus shortages.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:57 GMT
Hulleys of Balsow have announced that several of their services will not be running today, on Monday, December 18. Credit: iD8 Photography/ Mark Harvey

Hulleys of Baslow has shared a list of services cancelled today due to bus shortages and a broken down vehicle.

A spokesperson for the bus provider said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Below is the full list of Hulleys of Baslow services cancelled today across Derbyshire:

  • 170 09:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Rail Station

  • 170 10:45 Chesterfield Rail Station to Baslow Netherend

  • 257 06:40 Calver to Sheffield
  • 257 07:55 Sheffield to Crosspool
  • 80 07:20 Bakewell to Crystal Peaks
  • 80 09:15 Crystal Peaks to Holymoorside
  • 170 07:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Rail Station
  • 170 08:45 Chesterfield Rail Station to Bakewell
  • 272 10:36 Sheffield to Castleton
  • 272 11:48 Castleton to Sheffield
  • 272 13:36 Sheffield to Castleton
  • 272 14:48 Castleton to Hathersage
