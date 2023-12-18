List of Hulleys of Baslow bus services cancelled in Chesterfield and Peak District today
A number of Hulleys of Baslow services are cancelled today, on December 18, due to a broken down bus and bus shortages.
A spokesperson for the bus provider said: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Below is the full list of Hulleys of Baslow services cancelled today across Derbyshire:
-
170 09:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Rail Station
-
170 10:45 Chesterfield Rail Station to Baslow Netherend
- 257 06:40 Calver to Sheffield
- 257 07:55 Sheffield to Crosspool
- 80 07:20 Bakewell to Crystal Peaks
- 80 09:15 Crystal Peaks to Holymoorside
- 170 07:50 Bakewell to Chesterfield Rail Station
- 170 08:45 Chesterfield Rail Station to Bakewell
- 272 10:36 Sheffield to Castleton
- 272 11:48 Castleton to Sheffield
- 272 13:36 Sheffield to Castleton
- 272 14:48 Castleton to Hathersage