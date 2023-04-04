Lines reopen but passengers warned of delays after train breaks down between Chesterfield and Sheffield

National Rail has now confirmed that trains are returning to normal with some services still affected and further disruption expected until 10am.

Some services between Chesterfield and Sheffield may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Passengers are urged to check updated on their journey before traveling.

Some lines have now reopened but delays are still expected after a freight train broke down between Chesterfield and Sheffield.

The disruptions are due to the freight train that broke down after 5 am today between Sheffield and Chesterfield causing delays on several routes.

Routes affected include:

CrossCountry between Edinburgh / Newcastle and Birmingham New Street / Bristol Temple Meads also between Leeds / York and Plymouth

East Midlands Railway between Sheffield and Norwich / London St Pancras International also between Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham