Latest travel updates from East Midlands Airport, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford after snow forced Manchester Airport to close runways
These are the latest updates from airports across the north and midlands – after Manchester was forced to ground all flights this morning.
Following a period of heavy snowfall, Manchester Airport announced at 6.20am this morning that they had closed both of their runways.
All aircraft were grounded for over two hours while the airfield was cleared, but flights have now resumed – albeit with a number of delays and cancellations.
A Met Office yellow warning for ice does remain in place for Manchester until 10.00am tomorrow – with freezing conditions bringing the possibility of further disruption.
East Midlands Airport did not report any issues with inclement weather – and FlightRadar24 does not indicate that any delays or cancellations are affecting passengers. No snow is forecast in the area over the weekend – meaning that holidaymakers should avoid any delays.
Flights at Birmingham Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport were not impacted either – with no reported delays or cancellations due to the weather. A yellow ice warning has also been issued for Birmingham – but both airports look set to avoid any snowfall over the next few days.