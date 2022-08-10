These are the latest prices at petrol stations across the area.

Latest petrol prices in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – as cost of fuel continues to drop

These are the latest prices at petrol stations across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:31 pm

Petrol prices reached record highs in the UK this year – with July becoming the most costly month on record for drivers looking to fill their tanks.

The cost of fuel has, however, started to drop gradually in recent weeks. Even with this decrease, many are struggling to afford to fill up – and these are the latest petrol prices in the area, so you can find the cheapest station near you.

All figures in this list have been taken from PetrolPrices.com.

1. Esso Newbold Road

Unleaded: 171.9p Diesel: 183.9p (Prices from August 8)

2. Morrisons Brampton

Unleaded: 172.9p Diesel: 184.9p (Prices from August 9)

3. Sainsbury’s Chesterfield

Unleaded: 172.9p Diesel: 184.9p (Prices from August 8)

4. Jet Brimington

Unleaded: 172.9p (Prices from August 9)

