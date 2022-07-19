Lanes closed and traffic queueing after lorry breaks down on M1 in Derbyshire

The area impacted is the southbound carriageway from junction 30 for Worksop/ Sheffield South to junction 29a for Markham Vale/Bolsover.
Traffc is queueing for four miles as a result, with travel time estimated at 20
Normal traffic conditions are expected by 5pm today, according to National Highways.
A spokesperson said: “Lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are closed on the #M1 southbound between J30 and J29A due to a broken down lorry.
"Recovery is en route to scene. There is 4 miles of congestion on approach causing 20 min delays above normal travel time. Please allow additional journey time if in the area.”
Earlier traffic was stopped southbound between junctions 29 and 28 due to a verge fire.
The fire service have put out the blaze and the scene is now clear.