Lane closure and slow moving traffic on M1 in Derbyshire after crash
One lane has been closed and traffic is moving slowly on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning due to a crash.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:15 am
The accident occurred on the M1 Southbound between junction 31, A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) and junction 30, A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).
Normal traffic conditions are expected by 10.15am today, January 31, according to Highways England.
There are currently delays of up to 10 minutes in the area.
No further details have been released at this time.