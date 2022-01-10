Lane closed due to crash on M1 in Derbyshire
A section of the M1 in Derbyshire is closed this morning due to a crash.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 9:35 am
The incident is currenty active on the northbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29.
According to the Traffic England map, vehicles are moving freely in the area and there is no congestion.
Highways England said normal travel conditions are expected by 10.30am today (January 10).
Further up the northbound carriageway, between junction 29 and 29a, a lane is also closed due to a broken down vehicle.