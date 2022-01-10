Lane closed due to crash on M1 in Derbyshire

A lane is closed on the M1 in Derbyshire. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

The incident is currenty active on the northbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29.

According to the Traffic England map, vehicles are moving freely in the area and there is no congestion.

Highways England said normal travel conditions are expected by 10.30am today (January 10).