Lane closed as crews repair pothole on M1 near Chesterfield
A lane closure is in place on the M1 near Chesterfield this afternoon while crews repair a pothole.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 1:34 pm
One lane is closed and traffic is queueing due to the emergency repairs on the M1 Southbound between junction 31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) and junction 30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).
Highways England said normal traffic conditions are expected by 1.45pm today (Tuesday, December 28).