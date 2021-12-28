Lane closed as crews repair pothole on M1 near Chesterfield

A lane closure is in place on the M1 near Chesterfield this afternoon while crews repair a pothole.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 1:34 pm
A lane is closed on the M1 near Chesterfield for emergency pot hole repairs. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

One lane is closed and traffic is queueing due to the emergency repairs on the M1 Southbound between junction 31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop) and junction 30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South).

Highways England said normal traffic conditions are expected by 1.45pm today (Tuesday, December 28).

