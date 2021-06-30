Lane closed after vehicle breaks down on A38 in Derbyshire
A broken down vehicle has forced one lane of the A38 in Derbyshire to be closed.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:10 am
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:16 am
The incident occurred on the A38 southbound between the A61 Derby Road (Watchorn Island, Alfreton) to A610 / B6441 (Ripley turn, Ripley) this morning, June 30.
Motorists are warned of slow moving traffic in the area as a result.
MORE: Watch Derbyshire dad's hilarious viral doorbell video which has been seen by 2.6 million people on TikTok
Highways England said the incident is expected to clear between 8.30am and 8.45am at which point ‘normal traffic conditions’ should resume.