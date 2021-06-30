Lane closed after vehicle breaks down on A38 in Derbyshire

A broken down vehicle has forced one lane of the A38 in Derbyshire to be closed.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:10 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:16 am
One lane is closed on the A38 in Derbyshire due to a broken down vehicle

The incident occurred on the A38 southbound between the A61 Derby Road (Watchorn Island, Alfreton) to A610 / B6441 (Ripley turn, Ripley) this morning, June 30.

Motorists are warned of slow moving traffic in the area as a result.

Highways England said the incident is expected to clear between 8.30am and 8.45am at which point ‘normal traffic conditions’ should resume.

