Lamborghini seized in the Peak District as police say road safety is a priority

On Thursday, January 18, officers from the Roads Policing were on patrol in Baslow and stopped and seized the luxury sports cars as it did not have a valid insurance.

The patrols and speed checks are a part of Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team’s efforts to improve road safety, which has been chosen as a priority by local residents. This includes tackling speeding and dangerous parking offences such as those committed by parking on a white line system. A spokesperson for Bakewell SNT said: “We at the Safer Neighbourhood Team work closely with our colleagues in the Roads Policing Unit and liaise with them regarding problem areas where their enhanced capabilities can be put to use to further our work to address the issues you decided should be our priority at this time.”