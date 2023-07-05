News you can trust since 1855
'Lamborghini don't supply a front number plate' - says driver stopped by police in Derbyshire

A driver stopped by police for not having a front number plate told the officers that Lamborghini ‘don’t supply’ them.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:50 BST

He soon found out from officers from Road Policing Unit that it is not the case – and they also told him that his private rear plate doesn't conform to DVLA standards – before being warned that continued use of this plate will result in DVLA revoking it.

It is a legal requirement to show plates to the front and rear of the car, no matter the make.

A driver stopped by Derbyshire Road Policing Unit for not having a front number plate has told the officers that Lamborghini simply ‘don’t supply’ them.