'Lamborghini don't supply a front number plate' - says driver stopped by police in Derbyshire
A driver stopped by police for not having a front number plate told the officers that Lamborghini ‘don’t supply’ them.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:50 BST
He soon found out from officers from Road Policing Unit that it is not the case – and they also told him that his private rear plate doesn't conform to DVLA standards – before being warned that continued use of this plate will result in DVLA revoking it.
It is a legal requirement to show plates to the front and rear of the car, no matter the make.