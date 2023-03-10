'It's not our responsibility to rescue cars stranded in snow' says Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has appealed to drivers to have recovery plans in place after cars were stranded in snow.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
12 hours ago - 1 min read
The service has received several calls from people wanting them to recover vehicles stranded in the snow.
Following the calls, Fire and Rescue Service appealed on Twitter: “This is not the responsibility of the Service if there is no threat to life.
“Crews must remain available to respond to genuine emergencies. Please have your own recovery plans in place!”