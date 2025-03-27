"It really worries me": Chesterfield resident calls for repairs to 'crumbling pavement' and 'long crack' in road

The state of a pavement and a road in Chesterfield is causing safety concerns.

Hazel Platt, of Walton, has been concerned about the dire state of the road surface and pavements at Greenways.

Mrs Platt said: “The pavement has all crumbled and broken away, and it's very uneven. It really worries me. It’s a trip hazard. My concern is for old people, who use walkers and walking sticks, and little kids.” Mrs Platt, who has lived in the area since 1986, explained that the state of the pavement was gradually getting worse over the years.

Before the pandemic the council made repairs to the pavement on one side of the side of the road but the other side has been left to fall into despair.

Mrs Platt said that she reported this to the Derbyshire County Council on multiple occasions and nothing has been done about it.

She said: “If somebody trips on it and falls over and have to pick them up, I'm going to encourage them to sue the council, because it's been reported and they've done nothing about it.”

Recently a crack opened in the middle of the road at Greenways – adding to the residents safety concerns.

Mrs Platt said: " I reported a long crack on the carriageway of my road, which has appeared recently. A similar crack was reported in the past in the same place and it's been repaired, but the crack has opened up again." Mrs Platt reported the crack to the council and was very surprised with a response she received.

Mrs Platt, who can see the road from the house: “I expected them to come back and say they were not doing anything about it. To my amazement I received an email after two minutes stating highway inspectors have visited the site. Well, I don't think so.

"If they are going to respond in any way at all, then they should actually be telling us the truth even if they were not coming out to have a look rather than saying it's been inspected.”

She added: "The council are inviting us to report problems with the roads and the pavements but when we do, nothing is done, and you just think why waste the time in doing it.

“I think that the council have their priorities wrong in a lot of cases. I think they need to reassess their priorities and think about the effect that these decisions are having on the people who pay their council tax.”

Mrs Platt got in touch with her local councillor Paul Niblock who promised to contact the council regarding the issues.

Cllr Niblock said: “The majority of complaints I receive as a County Councillor are about roads and pavements – potholes, deterioration, trip hazards and noisy ironwork.

"The online reporting system, which we councillors have to use the same way as a resident would, is not user friendly. Whether a fault is dealt with sometimes seems arbitrary and there is little or no feedback from the system to let you know how your complaint is being dealt with.

“Certainly some potholes are being filled and pavements being resurfaced but the interface between Council and public desperately needs the improvements that have been ‘in the pipeline’ for some years.”

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport Councillor Charlotte Cupit said: "We're sorry to hear of residents' concerns and we will look into this issue further to make sure any actionable repairs are carried out as soon as possible.

"This year, we’ve been carrying out a record highways programme of road resurfacing and repairs across the county, and we're continuing with this - with lots of permanent resurfacing underway. We know there's more to do given the damage to the network following the extreme weather of recent years but we will continue this work."