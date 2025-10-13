Road signs in a Derbyshire village have been altered amid efforts to unofficially cut the speed limit – with a former police officer stressing that such action “needs stopping before it starts.”

David France is a former police driver and motoring journalist who lives in Derbyshire - who recently spotted that speed limit signs in the village of West Handley had been changed.

The speed limit along Main Road appeared to have been reduced from 30mph to 15mph without any consultation from Derbyshire County Council - a move that left David bemused.

The Derbyshire Times subsequently approached Derbyshire County Council for comment - and the highways authority confirmed that these signs had been altered without their permission.

Derbyshire County Council said that it would work to restore the road signs to their original condition.

Unofficial signs reading 15mph had been stuck over several official signs that displayed the normal 30mph speed limit - despite David explaining that the road through West Handley was not a hotspot for speeding.

He said: I was astonished to see these 15mph signs at West Handley. It’s pretty difficult to go over 30mph on that short stretch, because it’s narrow.

“There’s usually parked cars, and it’s a very steep hill, as well as having a tight bend. It’s always been bad for potholes, so if you were driving quickly along there, you wouldn’t be doing yourself any favours.”

David raised concerns about residents taking matters into their own hands in order to manage speed limits in other parts of the county - and said that this issue should be stamped out to ensure that motorists are able to drive safely.

David spotted that the speed limit had seemingly been changed in West Handley.

He added: “If 15mph signs are being put in place wherever anybody thinks there’s a problem even though there isn’t a problem, it needs stopping before it starts.”

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for potholes, highways and transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, expressed surprise that the speed limit signs in the village had been altered - adding that restoring the signs would leave DCC with less resources to tackle other issues on the county’s roads.

She said: “We are surprised to find out that someone appears to have stuck some 15mph signs over the official 30mph signs in West Handley.

“We are now going to have to send someone out to the village to see if they can remove these stick-on signs from the usual signs, and if we cannot do this we will have to replace them. All of this costs time and money, which could be spent on fixing other road faults.”