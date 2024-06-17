"It can be frightening": mass horse ride will raise awareness of safety issues on Derbyshire roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organiser of an annual mass horse ride raising awareness of safety issues on Derbyshire roads has issued an open invitation to this year’s event.

Pass Wide and Slow is a national initiative delivering an important message to other road users about the right way to share highways with those on horseback.

Ripley factory worker Bekki Brearley is inviting riders to band together on Saturday, September 14, to make their presence felt on roads around Pentrich – one of many such events taking place up and down the country that week.

Bekki, 30, is now in her fourth year of organising and said: “I’ve been riding horses for 25 years and in that time the roads have got busier and some drivers just don’t understand the dangers if they don’t pass wide and and slow.

Bekki Brearley and her horse Jester will be leading the Pass Wide and Slow ride in Amber Valley on September 16. (Photo: Contributed)

“I’ve had a few near misses myself from drivers speeding pass or not leaving a space of two metres. I’ve also been a victim of road rage, which can be frightening.”

She added: “We just want to raise awareness of how dangerous it can be for everyone, and how important it is to abide by the Highway Code.

“The main message is to be careful. Maybe waiting a few extra seconds could save someone’s life – not just the horse and rider, but the driver themselves. Taking that little bit longer means a lot to all of us.”

The name of the campaign comes from Section 215 of the Highway Code, which advises motorists to take extra care when passing horses, and to always heed hand signals from riders in front, cautioning to “treat all horses as a potential hazard; they can be unpredictable despite the efforts of their rider/driver.”

According to the British Horse Society, there were three riders and 66 horses killed among 3,383 road incidents reported in 2023 – the highest rate of human fatalities recorded by the charity since 2018.

Those numbers are driving a call for stronger legal enforcement of Section 215, which was updated in 2022 to specify a passing speed limit of ten miles per hour, at a distance of two metres between the vehicle and horse.

More and more riders are also now choosing to wear helmet cameras to capture evidence for police reports.

Despite that context, Bekki says she is seeing signs that the message is getting through.

She said: “It’s slow, but I do think it’s making a difference. Drivers are becoming more aware that they have to share the roads.

“This year’s event is being sponsored by Richard Lester Transport Ltd and D&B Landscapes, and I think that shows people recognise this is important.”

The route for the Pentrich event is still to be agreed with authorities, but will start from Asherfields Farm (DE5 3RE) at 9am, finishing at 2pm.

Anyone aged under 16 should be accompanied by an adult, though the event may best suit more experienced, confident riders.

Bekki is asking riders to complete an entry form to assist her planning. Anyone interested can contact her for more details via facebook.com/events/726731206196846

Another ride is planned for the Dronfield area on Sunday, September 22. For details on that event, see tinyurl.com/ys32u6e9.