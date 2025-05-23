Injured motorcyclist in hospital – after accident in Derbyshire sees 18-year-old arrested
A motorcyclist has been taken to a hospital with leg and head injuries after a collision in Swanwick.
Officers were called out to reports of a road traffic collision between a white Toyota Aygo and a black Sinnis Terrain motorbike on Derby Road in Swanwick at about 8.15 am on Friday, May 23.
A 19-year-old man, who was the motorcycle rider, was taken to hospital to be treated for leg and head injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving. She has been released on bail.
The road was closed this morning whilst emergency services attended to the scene but has since been reopened.