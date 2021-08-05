Incident ‘cleared’ on M1 near Chesterfield
Highways England has said the M1 in Derbyshire is now ‘clear’ after a crash this afternoon.
The agency closed one lane on the motorway southbound between junction 29, for Matlock, and Tibshelf Services, shortly before 2pm.
It had reported around 10.5 miles of congestion – and advised motorists to allow extra time for their journey and to consider alternate routes.
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit later tweeted there were ‘massive delays’ and added: “Plan your journey to include a two-hour delay if you decide to go on the M1 south."
At around 6pm, a Highways England spokesperson said: “This is now clear.”
It is believed that a lorry and two cars were involved in the crash, which caused a spillage on the carriageway.
It is not currently known if anyone has been injured.