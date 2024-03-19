Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The increasing number of customers travelling on skylink Derby has created the opportunity to add extra trips throughout the day, with buses running up to every 15 minutes Monday to Saturday. There will also be a significant increase in early morning journeys and later evening buses.

skylink Derby connects Derby, Leicester and Loughborough with the employment hub at and around East Midlands Airport. It is hugely popular with shift workers at the many businesses based near the airport and its transport and logistics infrastructure.

Tom Morgan, trentbarton and Kinchbus managing director, said: “skylink Derby is riding the crest of a wave in employment and is proving ideal for the thousands of workers who commute to their jobs at all times of the day and night.

“We are very pleased to be putting in additional services on this flagship route and hope that even more people will choose the ease, convenience and value of getting to work by bus.”

Also getting extra services is another flagship route red arrow, which will see a doubling of frequency to every 30 minutes during the evenings from Monday to Thursday.

From March 31 there will also be several changes to timetables to improve punctuality, including evening timetable changes on skylink Express between Nottingham and East Midlands Airport and on swift.

Also aimed at improving punctuality will be changes to the 90 timetable which follows feedback from the team that runs the route.

There will be some temporary reduction in frequency on the Keyworth, with the support of Keyworth Parish Council, as the company works with local authorities to put measures in place to reduce congestion so the service can resume its current frequency in the future.

my15 will have some small timetable changes, including reducing the number of journeys that go via Castle Donington Bus Station during peak times and minor changes between DHL and the airport Monday to Saturday.

Tom said: “A reliable service running at or close to the timetable is probably the number one request from customers. So, many of the changes from the end of March are designed to make out services more robust and predictable.”

trentbarton changes are here: trentbarton.co.uk/news-and-media/our-news/article/timetablechanges31March2024