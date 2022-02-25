Images show damage to Derbyshire road shut by multiple landslips
Highways officials have released images showing the extent of damage caused to a Derbyshire road closed by multiple landslips.
The A57 Snake Pass is expected to be shut for the next four weeks due to three landslides brought on by this week’s storms.
The route through Derbyshire was closed on Monday following damage caused by torrential rain as Storm Eunice and then Storm Franklin battered the county.
Derbyshire County Council has now released overhead images showing the extent of the damage to the route, which connects Sheffield and Manchester.
The council tweeted today: “Please remember the A57 Snake Pass remains closed after several landslips following recent storms. This picture shows the extent of one of the slips.”
Council cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, previously said: “With the ground underneath the road surface expected to continue to move, in the interests of everyone’s safety we simply cannot allow traffic to use the road."