Images show damage to Derbyshire road shut by multiple landslips

The A57 Snake Pass is expected to be shut for the next four weeks due to three landslides brought on by this week’s storms.

Derbyshire County Council has now released overhead images showing the extent of the damage to the route, which connects Sheffield and Manchester.

Highways officials have released images showing the extent of damage caused to the Snake Pass in Derbyshire by multiple landslips. Image: Derbyshire County Council.

The council tweeted today: “Please remember the A57 Snake Pass remains closed after several landslips following recent storms. This picture shows the extent of one of the slips.”