"I was dubious but it was brilliant": Everything you need to know about £2 return Matlock Bath Illuminations park and ride bus service
The Matlock Bath Illuminations park and ride service, run by Andrew's of Tideswell, operates between 4.30pm and 10pm every fireworks night.
The bus shuttle picks up passengers from the car park at Cromford Meadows, near the entrance to Matlock Rugby Club and Cromford Cricket Club.
The service is open to everyone, not only Illuminations ticket holders, dropping off near the Illuminations entrance.
The shuttle bus has been praised for its simplicity and convenience.
One person who used the service last weekend left the following review: "I was dubious about the park and ride but it was brilliant, so easy, barely a wait either way and the staff are all amazing both on site and on the bus!! Fantastic."
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “Our thanks to Andrew's of Tideswell for taking on the park and ride service for the District Council's Matlock Bath Illuminations this year.
“The service really does take the hassle out of visiting Matlock Bath on a super busy Illuminations fireworks night.”
The tickets cost £2.00 return per adult, £1.00 for children, under are free for children under the age of five. Both card or cash payments are accepted.
The buses are fully accessible and well behaved dogs are welcome on board.
There is no parking charge at Cromford Meadows on top of the car park.
All of the remaining five Illuminations nights on October 24, 25 and 26 have been sold out.