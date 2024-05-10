Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield reopens after police incident - as person in care of ambulance service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Horns Bridge roundabout has now reopened following a police incident.

Officers were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a person near Horns Bridge at 11.18 am today (May 10.)

The A61 Rother Way in Chesterfield was partially closed in both directions while emergency services were attending the scene. Drivers have reported heavy traffic in the area and police urged motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Officers spoke to the individual and the incident was safely resolved and was left in the care of the ambulance service after 1pm. We would like to thank motorists for their patience and finding alternative routes."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 12.10 today, firefighters with an aerial ladder platform were called to assist police following a report of concern for the safety of a person near Hornsbridge roundabout in Chesterfield. A road closure was in place to allow emergency services to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”