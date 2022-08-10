Hope for cyclists as project to solve congestion chaos on one of Chesterfield’s busiest roads and re-open railway station is launched

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public consultation to look at potential options to improve Derby Road, has been launched by Derbyshire County Council which could change cycling across Derbyshire.

As the main road south of Chesterfield, the A61 is used by approximately 20,000 cars every day.

Long-term plans include a relief road around Clay Cross, a new railway station or a Grassmoor link road.

Chesterfield Cycle Campaign

The scheme would be funded by the central government and will include cycle infrastructure.

Alastair Meikle, secretary at Chesterfield Cycle Campaign said: “Creating a high quality two way segregated cycle route along the whole A61 corridor would at least give local residents a chance to use bikes and ebikes for local journeys.

“Chesterfield to Clay Cross is just over five miles. With a continuous segregated cycle route similar to Dutch standards an unassisted cyclist would be able to complete that easily in 30 minutes and with an e-bike, 20 minutes. Similar times to a car at ‘rush hour’ times now.”

The scheme could further benefit if the railway station was re-open in Clay Cross.

Alastair added: “Ideally a cycle route alongside the A61 would link directly into that. The cycle route already built in Chesterfield passes Chesterfield railway station. “

Derbyshire County Council also plans to connect Dronfield and Clay Cross with a cycling route.

Alastair said: “The Avenue site in Wingerworth created a cycle route, but this can only be accessed by a steep, stony climb from Ingleton Road in Chesterfield and the route through the Avenue is at best described as a leisure route because of the surface and winding nature.

"Apart from being steep, the road narrows past the old Ashover Light Railway bridge abutments, making it even more difficult to access. The abutments would have to be removed to provide enough width."

But Chesterfield Cycling Campaign think the new route would be a better solution.