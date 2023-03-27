News you can trust since 1855
‘Honest’ Derbyshire driver tells police on patrol that he is banned from driving and car is not his

Honesty is always the best policy but one Derbyshire driver surprised police with his frankness after being stopped by officers.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Mar 2023, 21:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 21:18 BST

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the car in Killamarsh during an early hours' patrol.

The driver surprised officers with his answers.

After being asked if the car belongs to him, he said: “Nope. Not insured.”

When asked about his driving license, he added: “May as well be honest. I'm banned.”

But his honesty did not help as the driver, who has been reported and the vehicle seized.

