People travelling from East Midlands Airport this week have been warned to brace for disruption – with closures in place on busy routes.

National Highways have confirmed that resurfacing works are taking place at the M1 junction 24 roundabout and along the A453 near East Midlands Airport.

These works will be underway between 9.00pm and 5.00am from today (Monday, September 29) until Thursday, October 2.

The northbound exit slip road at junction 24 of the M1 will be closed, along with the A453 slip road towards East Midlands Airport. Part of the roundabout at junction 24 will also be shut during this period, from the southbound M1 entry to the A50 entry.

Drivers have been warned to allow extra time for their journeys and follow any signed diversions in the area.