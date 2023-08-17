High performance BMW M4 sized after tyre ‘down to the cord’ as police called to incident at Derbyshire car park

Police received a report from member of the public saying the cars were drifting in Trent Lock car park, Sawley, on Wednesday, August 16.

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit (DRPU) responded to the call, and as they go to the car park, they spotted a BMW M4, a high-performance version of the BMW 4 Series, leaving the scene.

Upon stopping the car, officers noticed that the rear nearside tyre was worn down to the cord. The car was seized at the scene.