High Peak MP to make sure Northern Rail ‘deliver the improvements they promised’ after two passengers fainted on overcrowded train to Manchester

High Peak MP Jon Pearce has met with Northern Rail after two passengers fainted on an overcrowded train to Manchester and he says positive change is coming.

Earlier in November two people collapsed on an overcrowded train, since then Jon Pearce met with the train company to discuss that and the other complaints which have been brought to his attention since he was elected in July.

He said: “The level of service has been poor for years.

“Since the pandemic the number of trains out of Glossop for example has dropped from three to two per hour and that has a major impact when services then start being cancelled and delayed.

“I put to Northern all of the issues that people in Glossop, Buxton, New Mills and across the Hope Valley have raised with me: the cancellations, the delays and the overcrowding.

“To be fair to Northern, they took my criticism on the chin.

“They know that their service isn’t good enough and they know that they have got to improve.”

He said he Northern reassured him they have got a plan to deal with the staff capacity issues including reducing sickness absence.

Mr Peace also said in December the train fleet size will increase which will help with capacity and in May 2025, new four car electric trains will be on the Glossop line increasing capacity by 100 passengers from the current three car units.

He said: “Hopefully with increased staff and train capacity we should start to see less cancellations and a better service in the New Year. Then in May the plans for new

rolling stock should result in further capacity and a noticeable improvement in the daily commute.

“There is a long way to go but I won’t let up until we get the service that people in High Peak deserve.

“I’m going to hold Northern’s feet to the fire and make sure that they deliver the improvements that they have promised us.”

A Northern spokesperson confirmed the fleet will be expanding and added: “We are sorry for our recent performance, accept it has not been good enough and understand the impact this has on our customers.

“Train crew availability remains an issue in the North West, especially on Sundays which rely on crews volunteering to work additional hours.

“We have secured a new rest-day working agreement for our train drivers and are keen to agree a way forward on Sundays with our conductors, by working closely with them and their union representatives.”

“December will see the introduction of more electric '323' trains to our fleet.

“Following the arrival of additional Class 323 electric trains, we will make some changes to planned train formations to provide additional capacity.”

Northern’s train timetables will change on Sunday December, 15 in line with the national timetable change.

The company has advised there will be changes to the timings of trains.

Most services will run at the same level as they do in the current June 24 timetable, with some slight re-timings in places.

Customers should check before travelling as their usual services may differ from the current timetable.