‘High Covid-related absences’ force East Midlands Railway to amend timetable

East Midlands Railway is to make a small reduction to its timetable from Monday, January 17. Like other rail operators, EMR is experiencing high levels of Covid-related absence among its workforce, and Government advice to work from home means passenger demand is also very low.

The timetable changes will see a reduction in EMR services of approximately 4%, with the most popular services remaining unaffected. This will help to provide a robust and reliable service for customers while also ensuring the service is as efficient as possible.

Paul Barnfield, Operations Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “Like most other industries, we are facing particularly high Covid-related absences among our colleagues at the moment and this can impact our ability to provide train services. At the same time, Government advice for people to work from home means passenger demand is very low.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While peak services should run as usual, those travelling at off-peak times are being encouraged to check their train is still running.

“As such, this small reduction is intended to provide a reliable service as well as ensuring there is still enough capacity for those who are still travelling.