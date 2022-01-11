‘High Covid-related absences’ force East Midlands Railway to amend timetable
East Midlands Railway are set to reduce their timetable next week due to high levels of Covid-related staff absences.
East Midlands Railway is to make a small reduction to its timetable from Monday, January 17. Like other rail operators, EMR is experiencing high levels of Covid-related absence among its workforce, and Government advice to work from home means passenger demand is also very low.
The timetable changes will see a reduction in EMR services of approximately 4%, with the most popular services remaining unaffected. This will help to provide a robust and reliable service for customers while also ensuring the service is as efficient as possible.
Paul Barnfield, Operations Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “Like most other industries, we are facing particularly high Covid-related absences among our colleagues at the moment and this can impact our ability to provide train services. At the same time, Government advice for people to work from home means passenger demand is very low.
“As such, this small reduction is intended to provide a reliable service as well as ensuring there is still enough capacity for those who are still travelling.
“These changes will be kept under daily review and we will make alterations if and when needed. In the meantime, I would ask our customers to check their journey before travelling by visiting our website."