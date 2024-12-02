Here's where Derbyshire mobile speed cameras will be during Christmas and new year: Including Chesterfield, Ripley,  Bakewell, Clowne, Ashbourne, Derby and High Peak

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 11:55 BST
Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans during Christmas and new year.

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than those that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website and this month are as below:

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera during Christmas and new year:

Woodland Road

2. Stanton

Chesterfield Road

3. Eckington

Mansfield Road

4. Doe Lea

