Heavy traffic on M1 in Derbyshire as lane closed to recover broken-down vehicle
Drivers on the M1 in Derbyshire can expect delays this afternoon due to a recovery operation.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:46 pm
One lane is currently closed due to recovery work on the M1 Northbound, with crews removing a broken-down van with a trailer.
The closure is in place between J29, which connects to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J29A, which links the motorway to the A6192 between Markham Vale and Bolsover.
There is heavy traffic building in the affected area, with normal conditions expected to begin to return from 2.30pm.