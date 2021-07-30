Heavy traffic and delays on M1 near Chesterfield after vehicle breaks down
One lane is closed on the M1 near Chesterfield due to a broken down vehicle, leading to congestion and long delays in the area.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:26 pm
The lane closure is in place on the northbound carriageway between Junction 30 for Worksop Sheffield South and Junction 31 for Sheffield/Worksop.
It is causing congestion back to Junction 29a for Markham Vale.
Highways England are warning motorists of delays of up to 50 minutes above usual travel times.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5pm and 5.15pm.