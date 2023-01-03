Utility company Cadent will be installing new gas connections to commercial properties on the A615 Causeway Lane over the next two weekends, January 7-8 and 14-15, in an effort to minimise weekday disruption.

The project will require the closure of one lane on the road with two-way temporary traffic lights in operation to manage the flow of traffic directly outside Matlock Town Football Club’s stadium, opposite Hall Leys Park.

Chris Mackey, domestic connections surveyor for Cadent, said: “We acknowledge and apologise for the inconvenience that will be caused to road users as a result of us carrying out this vital work but we have taken steps to ensure that the works are being carried out in a way which minimises disruption.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays around Causeway Lane over the next two weekends.

“My thanks go to Derbyshire County Council and Matlock Town Football Club for their understanding and co-operation with this.”

Fans travelling by road to Matlock Town’s Isthmian League fixture with Morpeth Town, at 3pm on Saturday, January 7, are likely to encounter queues and have been advised to arrive early to ensure they are in the ground before the game gets under way.

Local residents and other visitors should also consider the impact that the disruption will have on their journeys when making plans.

Jay Beaumont, chairman of Matlock Town Football Club, said: “Matlock is currently experiencing a number of traffic disruptions at the moment and so with the work being carried out right outside our Causeway Lane home, I really would encourage supporters to set off early for our game versus Morpeth to ensure that they don’t miss kick off.

“As we look to continue our push to the play-offs, it is important we have as many people in attendance as possible.”

The club’s clash with Marine on Tuesday, January 10, is not expected to be affected and the team are the due to play away at Stafford Rangers the following weekend.

