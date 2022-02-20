Further road closures in place across Derbyshire as flooding hits the county

Derbyshire County Council have reported that a number of roads across the county are closed due to the recent heavy rainfall.

The Snake Pass between Ladybower and Glossop was closed today, along with the B5057 at Darley Bridge in Darley Dale.

Water levels around the bridge have risen dangerously throughout the morning, and Derbyshire Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and respect any road closure signs.

Much of the flooding has hit areas along the River Wye and River Derwent.

The A6 at Buxton is also closed due to flooding, and people are again being encouraged to avoid travelling in the area where possible.

Drivers are being reminded that additional local roads may be closed across the county due to localised surface water flooding.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Due to heavy rain, there is a great deal of surface water on the roads, so if you are driving please slow down, leave more space between you and the car in front and be aware that road conditions could change quickly.

“If you come across flood water do not enter on foot or in a vehicle.”