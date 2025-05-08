Full list of roads set to close across Chesterfield for 10k event this weekend – including number of busy routes
The Redbrik Foundation 10K is taking place on Sunday, May 11 – with thousands of runners preparing to take to the streets of Chesterfield for the sold-out 2025 event.
A series of road closures will be on place on May 11 – with parking restrictions also being implemented on some routes from May 10.
The full list of road closures can be found below:
Boythorpe Road: Closed between 8.00am and 10.50am.
Dock Walk: Closed between 8.00am and 10.55am.
Central Avenue: Closed between 8.00am and 10.57am.
Boythorpe Avenue: Closed between 8.00am and 11.10am.
Park Road: Closed between 8.00am and 11.10am.
Markham Road (closed between Park Road and West Bars): Shut from 8.00am until 11.15am.
West Bars Roundabout: Closed between 9.00am and 11.15am.
Wheatbridge Road: Closed between 8.00am and 11.20am.
Chatsworth Road (closed between West Bars Roundabout and Factory Street): Shut between 8.00am and 11.30am.
Old Road: Closed between 8.00am and 11.40am.
Slack Lane (open travelling towards Loundsley Green): Shut from 8.00am until 11.45am.
Ashgate Road (open travelling towards the town centre): Shut from 8.00am until 12.10pm.
Saltergate (open travelling towards the town centre): Shut from 8.00am until 12.15pm.
Glumangate: Shut from 8.00am until 12.15pm.
High Street: Shut from 8.00am until 12.20pm.
Burlington Street: Shut from 8.00am until 12.20pm.
Steeplegate: Shut from 8.00am until 12.20pm.
Vicar Lane: Closed from 8.00am until 12.20pm.
Low Pavement: Closed from 8.00am until 12.25pm.
West Bars: Closed from 8.00am until 12.25pm.
Parking restrictions are also in place on Chatsworth Road, Ashgate Road, Glumangate and Boythorpe Avenue - between 2.00pm on May 10 and 2.00pm on May 11.
