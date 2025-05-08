Full list of roads set to close across Chesterfield for 10k event this weekend – including number of busy routes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full list of road closures has been confirmed ahead of a 10k event in Chesterfield this weekend – with a series of busy routes being shut and parking restrictions put in place.

The Redbrik Foundation 10K is taking place on Sunday, May 11 – with thousands of runners preparing to take to the streets of Chesterfield for the sold-out 2025 event.

A series of road closures will be on place on May 11 – with parking restrictions also being implemented on some routes from May 10.

The full list of road closures can be found below:

Boythorpe Road: Closed between 8.00am and 10.50am.

Dock Walk: Closed between 8.00am and 10.55am.

Central Avenue: Closed between 8.00am and 10.57am.

Boythorpe Avenue: Closed between 8.00am and 11.10am.

Park Road: Closed between 8.00am and 11.10am.

Markham Road (closed between Park Road and West Bars): Shut from 8.00am until 11.15am.

West Bars Roundabout: Closed between 9.00am and 11.15am.

Wheatbridge Road: Closed between 8.00am and 11.20am.

Chatsworth Road (closed between West Bars Roundabout and Factory Street): Shut between 8.00am and 11.30am.

Old Road: Closed between 8.00am and 11.40am.

Slack Lane (open travelling towards Loundsley Green): Shut from 8.00am until 11.45am.

Ashgate Road (open travelling towards the town centre): Shut from 8.00am until 12.10pm.

Saltergate (open travelling towards the town centre): Shut from 8.00am until 12.15pm.

Glumangate: Shut from 8.00am until 12.15pm.

High Street: Shut from 8.00am until 12.20pm.

Burlington Street: Shut from 8.00am until 12.20pm.

Steeplegate: Shut from 8.00am until 12.20pm.

Vicar Lane: Closed from 8.00am until 12.20pm.

Low Pavement: Closed from 8.00am until 12.25pm.

West Bars: Closed from 8.00am until 12.25pm.

Parking restrictions are also in place on Chatsworth Road, Ashgate Road, Glumangate and Boythorpe Avenue - between 2.00pm on May 10 and 2.00pm on May 11.