Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is taking place on Sunday, March 24 from 10.00am – and the full list of road closures can be found below:

Boythorpe Road: 8.00am – 10.50am.

Dock Walk: 8.00am – 10.55am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bluebell Wood are one of the charity partners for the race.

Central Avenue: 8.00am – 10.57am.

Boythorpe Avenue: 8.00am – 11.10am.

Park Road: 8.00am – 11.10am.

Markham Road (closed between Park Road and West Bars): 8.00am – 11.15am.

Ashgate Hospice are another of the event’s charity partners.

West Bars Roundabout: 9.00am – 11.15am.

Wheatbridge Road: 8.00am – 11.20am.

Chatsworth Road: 8.00am – 11.30am.

Old Road: 8.00am – 11.40am.

Many of the Redbrik team will be running the 10K next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slack Lane (open travelling towards Loundsley Green): 8.00am – 11.45am.

Ashgate Road (open travelling towards town): 8.00am – 12.10pm.

Saltergate: 8.00am – 12.15pm.

Glumangate: 8.00am – 12.15pm.

Cavendish Cancer Care are also a charity partner.

High Street: 8.00am – 12.20pm.

Burlington Street: 8.00am – 12.20pm.

Steeplegate: 8.00am – 12.20pm.

Vicar Lane: 8.00am – 12.20pm.

Low Pavement: 8.00am – 12.25pm.

West Bars: 8.00am – 12.25pm.

Ann Barker from the North Derbyshire Running Club is pictured here.

There is no parking on Chatsworth Road, Ashgate Road, Glumangate and Boythorpe Avenue between 2.00pm on March 23 and 2.00pm on March 24.

The Nuzest Chesterfield 5K Challenge is also taking place at 11.00am on Saturday, March 23 – along with the Veezu 1K Fun Run on Sunday, March 24 and the weekend-long Pronto Paints Wellbeing Challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Timms, director of MLS Contracts, said: “As the third Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K approaches, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to its success. A special thanks goes to our four charity partners: Redbrik Foundation, Ashgate Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care, and Bluebell Wood. Their dedication to our community highlights the remarkable collaboration within our region that drives success. With an anticipated turnout of 2,500 people coming down to Queens Park on the day, our goal is to help raise over £25,000 for charities in the region.

“The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is more than a race; our vision is to evolve it into a weekend festival, establishing it as the premier running event in the region. It is an excellent platform to showcase the vibrant community spirit of Chesterfield and continue to put the town on the map.

“As we move forward, we will continue to explore opportunities to expand and improve the event while staying in line with our mission of fostering community spirit, promoting wellbeing, and supporting local charities. This year we continue to grow the event with the addition of the Nuzest 5K Challenge alongside our Veezu Fun run enable all ages and abilities to take part over the weekend, all adding to our partnership promoting Wellbeing with Pronto Paints. We are confident that with the continued support of all involved partners and participants, the Chesterfield 10K will grow in scale and impact, truly becoming a beacon of community engagement in the region.”

The race day details for the 10K are below:

8.30am: Queens Park opens – bag drop available

9.50am: Warm-up.

10.00am: The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K starts.

10.10am: Veezu Fun Run starts.

11.15am: Presentations.

12.30pm: Final predicted finisher.

1.00pm Bag collection closes.

If you are running the 10K, yourself or a representative will be required to collect your runner pack from the Redbrik Estate Agents Office in the centre of Chesterfield during the week prior to the event.

The office’s opening times for collection are below:

Thursday 3.00pm – 8.00pm.

Friday: 3.30pm – 7.00pm

Saturday: 10.00am – 2.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2020, the Redbrik Foundation was founded to give back to the local community and help people living across the Sheffield and Chesterfield areas, primarily seeking to support and enhance the lives of children and young people, the elderly or vulnerable and those with disabilities.

The Foundation works with charities and good causes from across the district, providing donations and support to enable them to continue their amazing work and help as many people as possible.

At Redbrik, nine individuals, primarily from the Chesterfield office, have taken the challenge of running the upcoming 10K to support their community. These include Jess Risorto, the area manager for Chesterfield and director of Redbrik, and Ross Bateman, the property consultant for Chesterfield and associate director of Redbrik. For half of these participants, this will be their first competitive race. To prepare, they have shown remarkable dedication by participating in a weekly running club every Tuesday night since the start of the year.

Ashgate Hospice aspires to be a centre of excellence. It aims to provide, educate, and advocate for outstanding palliative and end-of-life care, as well as bereavement support. The organization works as part of the wider health system with energy, openness, and compassion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Branson, a member of the fundraising team at Ashgate Hospice, is an individual who embodies the organisation's values. Inspired by the stories of others taking on challenges to raise money for the charity, James decided to step up and participate in the 10K run himself. His connection to the hospice is a personal one, as his grandmother was cared for by Ashgate Hospice in 2012. This led him to volunteer for the organisation and eventually secure a role within their fundraising team. Despite the challenges of training, James is committed to completing the run, demonstrating the same energy, openness, and compassion that Ashgate Hospice is known for.

The dream of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice began in 1998, with the vision to help families who wanted an alternative to hospital care. In September 2008, they opened the doors to the first families who needed them. Since then, they have helped support hundreds of children from across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

Cavendish Cancer Care support local families affected by cancer from the North Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, and North Nottinghamshire regions. Many in Chesterfield see then at the Tim Pryor Centre, however they also deliver therapy at local hospitals such as the NGS Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

North Derbyshire Running Club (NDRC) is a well-established, dynamic club that caters to runners of all levels and abilities. With a strong community spirit, they provide support and motivation to their members, encouraging everyone to reach their personal running goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a community running partner of the Chesterfield 10K, NDRC plays a pivotal role in the event. They supply the pace runners, who are key to helping participants maintain a steady speed throughout the race. These pace runners are experienced members of NDRC, who understand the nuances of the race course and can guide other runners. Their presence ensures a smooth, well-organised race and helps participants achieve their target times.

Ann Barker is a dedicated and influential member of the North Derbyshire Running Club, contributing significantly to their achievements. Every year, she takes part in the 10K race and consistently emerges as the winner of her age group. She discovered her passion for running at the age of 18 and has pursued it ever since. Now in retirement, Ann dedicates her days to running and has found strength training to be a great addition to her routine as she has got older to aid recovery.